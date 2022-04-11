Man sentenced to 48 months in prison for assault

Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Baliff Tom Phillips escorts New Concord area resident Thomas Holmes from the courtroom where he was sentenced to 48 months in prison.

A New Concord area resident accused of seriously injuring a woman during an assault at his home last year was sentenced to four years in prison last week in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas W. Holmes, 55, was sentenced to consecutive 24-month sentences after being convicted of two amended counts of attempted felonious assault, third-degree felonies.

Holmes plead guilty to the charges on Feb. 2, as part of a negotiated plea agreement with the Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He was initially indicted on two second-degree felony counts of felonious assault last April.

A misdemeanor count of domestic violence was dismissed by Judge Daniel G. Padden during the sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors requested consecutive 30-month sentences for a total of five years in prison while defense counsel asked for Holmes to be granted Community Control sanctions.

"What happened here, just can't happen," Padden told Holmes referring to the serious physical and psychological harm suffered by the victim.

The judge said medical personnel reported there was "strong evidence of strangulation" and Holmes admitted placing his hand around her neck. He also referenced a report of a fractured pelvis from another assault.

Holmes was given eight days credit for time served in the county while the case was pending in the court. No fine was imposed and the victim did not request restitution.

Holmes expressed remorse during the hearing, asking the victim to forgive him.

"I deeply regret any harm that I caused," he said.

According to reports from the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Claggett Road residence on March 21, 2021, to conduct a well-being check after Holmes allegedly disconnected a call between the victim and a local doctor's office.

The well-being check was requested by staff at the office.

While en route to the residence, deputies were advised the victim had also spoken with the Haven of Hope and reported being the victim of domestic violence for some time.

The Haven of Hope had reportedly scheduled a medical examination for the alleged strangulation on the same day. They also requested a well-being check when they were unable to make contact with the victim after the call to a nurse was disconnected.

On arrival, Holmes met deputies at the door and advised them the victim was no longer at the home. They soon learned she was a medical facility in Cambridge and a deputy was dispatched to speak with her while other deputies continued to talk to Holmes.

Holmes reportedly told deputies none of the altercations with the victim involved any form of violence, claiming they were only verbal arguments.

After the deputy dispatched to speak with the victim reported seeing visible injuries on her body, Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Guernsey County Jail.

He was later indicted by a grand jury.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Man sentenced to 48 months in prison for assault