Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for fatal Longmont crash

Feb. 8—A man who was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in October for a 2021 Longmont crash that resulted in the death of 93-year-old Joe Gold was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

James Kramer, 39, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for criminally negligent homicide; 48 years for vehicular eluding resulting in death; 24 years for second-degree assault recklessly with a deadly weapon; 24 years for vehicular homicide reckless; 24 years for vehicular eluding causing injury; 12 years for vehicular assault reckless and 364 days in jail for each of the two third-degree assault charges — which were closed out with credit for time served. All sentences are running concurrently and Kramer received 832 days credit for time served, which is equal to almost 2 and a half years.

"It is a tragic case; the crash was terrible and tragically ended the life of an older and much-loved member of our community," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "We appreciate the family and loved ones of Mr. Gold, as they worked through this court process with our team. I want to thank the Longmont Police Department for their response to this tragic incident and all their work on it. Along with our prosecution team, they worked hard to secure the right outcome in this case."

Kramer was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury opted for the lesser included charge of criminally negligent homicide. He was also found not guilty of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and vehicular homicide DUI.

Kramer was found to be a habitual criminal on Tuesday. In Colorado, a defendant can be ruled a habitual criminal if they plead or are found guilty of a Class 1 or 2 felony, Class 1 drug offense, or a Class 3 felony that is a crime of violence, for the third time. The two previous convictions have to be separate cases. Habitual criminals are not eligible for parole until they've served at least 40 years.

"We want to thank the Gold family again as well as the amazing job that the Longmont Police Department did on this job," Deputy District Attorneys Alex Zowin and Myra Gottl said in a statement.

Police said Kramer was driving in a suspected stolen vehicle when officers attempted to pull him over on Ninth Avenue on Oct. 28, 2021, in Longmont.

According to police, Kramer sped away from the attempted stop, causing police to call off the pursuit. About a mile further east, Kramer's vehicle collided with Gold's 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling southbound at Ninth Avenue and Pace Street.

Gold was declared dead at the scene.

Longmont police said two other people in a third vehicle were also injured, as was a woman in Kramer's vehicle.

Kramer told police he tried to brake, but that one of his shoes got caught under the brake pedal. Police did find and arrest Kramer without one of his shoes, and a shoe was later found in the driver's side of the vehicle.

But Longmont police said electronic data from the truck Kramer was driving showed that in the five seconds prior to the crash, Kramer was able to slow down from about 60 mph to about 50 mph before hitting the accelerator and getting back up to about 60 mph when the collision happened.

In closing statements, prosecutors argued that Kramer was high on methamphetamines at the time of the incident and made the choice to enter the intersection at a high rate of speed. Defense attorneys argued that Kramer was acting out of a natural fight-of-flight response after police officers pulled a gun on him at a traffic stop prior to the crash.