A Buncombe County jury found Kagen Fransward Williams, 29, guilty of attempted rape and assault by strangulation Oct. 29, and on Nov. 1, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Grant sentenced him to prison.

Kagen Fransward Williams drove to Asheville from Greensboro Dec. 2, 2018, to socialize with a woman who agreed to let him sleep on her couch after he drank too much alcohol to drive back to Greensboro, according to evidence presented to a jury.

Williams then tried to rape the woman, the jury found.

That Buncombe County jury found Kagen, 29, guilty of attempted rape and assault by strangulation Oct. 29, and on Nov. 1, Buncombe County Superior Judge Jacqueline Grant sentenced Kagen to at least five years in prison.

The victim testified that when she refused to have sex with Williams, he hit her on the face and strangled her, according to a press release sent by the Buncombe County District Attorney's office.

After the assault, the victim went to the hospital and reported the incident to police. Photographs taken after the assault show bruises on the victim’s neck, face, wrists and chest.

Asheville Police executed an investigation into the assault and provided evidence to the jury that corroborated the victim's narrative, according to the press release.

Williams was convicted of attempted second-degree rape and assault by strangulation. He will spend 5 to 7 years in prison, will be required to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

Crime news: Asheville man sentenced to 24 years in prison for 2019 sexual assault

Shelby Harris is a reporter covering breaking news, education and other topics. She can be reached at sharris@citizentimes.com or on Twitter @_shelbyharris.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man sentenced to 5 years for attempted rape in Buncombe County