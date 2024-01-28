Man sentenced 5 years in prison after setting his own home on fire in Hall County

On Feb. 25, 2023, a mobile home in Talmo, Ga. was set on fire around 5:30 a.m.

The mobile home was destroyed, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, and the homeowner, Michael Timothy Sites, was arrested for first-degree arson.

Deputies said previously that he’d been arrested the same morning as Hall County Fire Rescue units worked to put the fire out. No one was injured in the fire.

“According to the initial investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office and HCSO, Sites, who resides in the mobile home, poured gasoline on the structure, resulting in the fire. Firefighters responded to the blaze at approximately 5:30 a.m.,” deputies said in March.

On Wednesday, court records show Sites was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree arson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



