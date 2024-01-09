Man sentenced to 5 years for stabbing in Sanibel

Eligao Sivira Hernandez, 40, of New York, will serve 5 years in prison, a Lee County judge announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. He was convicted of one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon when he stabbed a coworker on Sanibel Island in April.

A New York man convicted of an April stabbing on the Sanibel Causeway will spend five years behind bars.

Lee Circuit Judge Margaret Steinbeck on Monday afternoon sentenced Eligao Sivira Hernandez, 40. A jury convicted him Sept. 28 of one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

On April 5, Sanibel police responded to the Sanibel Causeway "C" span in reference to a 911 call alerting of one individual who had stabbed another.

Officers learned the incident happened on a job site on Sandcastle Road. Sivira Hernandez became involved in an argument with the victim and attacked the victim with a boxcutter.

Police said Sivira Hernandez, the victim and the witness stopped in the same spot on the Sanibel Causeway.

The victim and witness locked themselves in their car and called 911, authorities said.

All three were present when Sanibel Police and first responders arrived. They treated the victim and Sivira Hernandez for a cut on his arm.

