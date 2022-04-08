Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of man found dead in wooded area of Chester County

A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison following an investigation into a man found dead in Chester County in late February.

Kenneth Wherry, 46, got 45 years in prison for murder and five years on a weapons charge.

Three people were arrested after deputies found the body of Antonio Thompson, 41, in a wooded area off of Woods Road on February 28.

Police arrested Wherry, Mary Muckenfuss, 30, and Lavondia Wherry, 49, in connection with the murder of Thompson.

After finding Thompson, deputies searched a house on Enix Road in Chester and said they found a gun, a vehicle, and other evidence connected to the case.

Both Kenneth Tyrone Wherry and Lavondia Elisia Wherry, murder suspects from the deceased body case earlier today, are in custody.



This investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) February 28, 2021

Deputies were led to believe that at some point on Saturday, all three suspects were riding in a Toyota pickup truck with Thompson. They were driving near the area of SC Highway 72 north and Cedarhurst Road in Chester County, deputies said.

While in the truck, deputies believe that Kenneth Wherry shot Thompson and later dumped his body into a wooded area off of Woods Road.

Deputies believe Lavondia Wherry was driving the truck as they all rode together to Woods Road. Lavondia Wherry allegedly helped Kenneth move Thompson’s body, authorities said.

ALSO READ: Deputies investigating deadly shooting outside Catawba County house

Kenneth Wherry, Lavondia Wherry

Lavondia and Kenneth Wherry were arrested for murder.

According to her arrest warrant, Muckenfuss allegedly got rid of Thompson’s cell phone, driver’s license and bank cards after the murder. She was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

The sheriff’s office said they could not comment on a motive for the killing, but said it is believed that the use of crack cocaine was an important factor leading to the shooting.

Story continues

SLED is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 803-581-5131.

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.