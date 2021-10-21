Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deaths of Crandall couple

Oct. 21—A Crandall man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday for a July 2020 wreck in Murray County that killed Tommy Nickels, 19, and his wife Kristen Anna Nickels, 20, both also of Crandall, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.

Anthony Leon "Tony" Brown had pleaded guilty to two voluntary manslaughter counts and an arson charge. He received 20 years each on the manslaughter counts and 10 years for the arson charge. That is the maximum sentence on each charge, and they will run consecutively.

The sentence was handed down by Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris.

"Mr. Brown will be parole eligible as soon as he is processed into the prison system," said Poston. "But parole guidelines suggest that he will serve a substantial portion of his sentence before being granted parole.

"The Parole Board categorizes crimes by severity level on a 1-8 scale. Voluntary manslaughter is a level 8 which means the offender typically serves either 65%, 75% or 90% of their sentence depending on a parole success score calculated by the board. That score is based in part on the offender's prior history and particularly on any prior failures while being supervised on probation or parole.

"Mr. Brown had been arrested 27 times since 2002 prior to his arrest in this case. He is a convicted felon (drugs in 2012) and has several misdemeanor convictions. He has six prior probation or parole violations plus prior arrests for contempt of court and failure to appear. He was actually on bond for a misdemeanor charge when he was arrested on this case.

"Given his history, I suspect he will score out at 90%. But that scoring and the ultimate parole date is of course up to the board."

Richard Murray, Brown's attorney, said he believes Brown could receive parole well before that given he has only one felony conviction for drugs.

Brown was originally charged with felony murder. Murray said if he had been convicted on those charges he would face life in prison without parole, which is why he agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Poston said if the case had gone to trial there was "some risk of either a not guilty verdict or a conviction for involuntary manslaughter as a lesser-included offense, which carries only 10 years in confinement maximum."

Brown did not testify or make a statement at his sentencing although Murray did offer his condolences to the families on Brown's behalf. Brown has never explained why he ran the couple off the road, according to authorities.

Chrystie Nickels, Tommy's mother, said that made her angry.

"We are owed an explanation," she said.

Murray said this was a "road rage incident."

"This was a heat-of-the-moment thing," he said. "He did not set out to intentionally harm anyone. These drivers were mad at each other because of some driving offense and started challenging each other on the road. My client could have handled this better. He could have backed off, but they both could have backed off."

He pointed to a Georgia State Patrol report that indicated the vehicles were striking each other.

The incident happened at 7:17 p.m. on July 29 of last year on Highway 411/State Route 61 near Hooker Road near Crandall, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

The report states a 2007 Ford Mustang was being driven by Tommy Nickels. Kristen Nickels was a passenger.

A witness said a silver sedan "approached the Mustang from the rear and started striking the rear portion of the Mustang. She stated both vehicles then struck one another multiple times after the initial contact. She stated the roadway turned (into) a two lane with a continuous center turn lane. She stated the silver sedan moved to the right side of the Mustang and struck his vehicle on the right side, causing it to leave the roadway and crash."

The report states the Mustang "traveled off the west side of the roadway, while rotating counterclockwise." It overturned on its passengers' side and struck a tree "with the top of the vehicle's passenger compartment." It finally "landed upright facing north after impact with the tree." Debris from the vehicle struck a nearby mobile home.

The witness said the sedan hit its brakes at a gas station just past the crash site and then left. She said the driver "appeared to be a white male with short dark hair."

During the sentencing hearing, that witness said Brown was the aggressor.

"She described the silver car (driven by Brown) coming up fast behind her," Poston said. "She tried to get over to let him pass but the red car (Ford Mustang driven by victims) was beside her traveling about the same speed. She slowed down to get behind the Mustang but then Brown got over and started riding the Mustang's rear bumper. Then started actually hitting the Mustang in the rear. She slowed down more and Brown got over in her lane and got beside the Mustang where he started swerving towards it, eventually making contact from the side.

"She said that the Mustang did swerve towards Brown after that but that it seemed defensive, as if trying to get him to back off. Eventually, the Mustang managed to get behind the Reno but Brown was able to drive partially in the grass in order to get back beside the Mustang. This all went on for a minute or two between Eton and Crandall."

Stephanie Duke, Kristen's mother, said she was glad the witness clarified her account of the incident.

"I want people to know my children were innocent," she said. The couple had lived with her.

Asked if she was satisfied with the sentencing, Duke said, "From what I have been told, there is little chance of him receiving parole. He just turned either 36 or 37. If he served anything close to his full sentence, I think that will be a life sentence, and I understand his quality of life in prison will not be good."