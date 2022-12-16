Man sentenced to 50 years in Salisbury fatal shooting

A Salisbury man was sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection with a shooting death in which at least 16 rounds were fired into the victim's car, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced.

On Dec. 5, K. Beckstead, chief judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced Torrey Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years of incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections for his role in the shooting death of Dondre Wilson and the injury of another individual, the state's attorney's office said in a Friday news release.

On May 18, after a three-day jury trial presided over by Beckstead, Brittingham was convicted of two counts each of of first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Brittingham was one of four suspects in the case.

On the night of April 17, 2020, Brittingham and others ambushed the victims as they sat in their car on the night of April 17, 2020, at the Merrifield Apartments in Salisbury, according to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office. The driver, Dondre Wilson, was killed, and a passenger was injured.

“This mentality that guns have to be brought into every dispute without regard to the devastation that follows has to stop, for the sake of our community. Judge Beckstead’s sentence sends that message out loudly and clearly,” said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes.

A Wicomico County jury in April 2022 found Jaron Purnell of Delmar guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, firearm use in a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges. On June 9, Beckstead sentenced him to 70 years in prison.

Pierre Copes Jr. pled guilty to armed robbery Nov. 11, 2022, and was sentenced to 20 years, with all but 944 days suspended, according to Maryland Case Search.

Dimarise Deshields was found guilty of two counts of reckless endangerment in May 2022, and sentenced to five years, according to Maryland Case Search.

