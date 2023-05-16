Man sentenced to 51 months for fatal shooting at Overland Park vacation rental home

A 56-year-old man was sentenced to spend more than four years behind bars for a fatal shooting that unfolded in an Overland Park short-term rental home in 2022.

Anthony Duane Smith, of Topeka, was given the 51-month sentence following a hearing Monday in Johnson County District Court. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of Sharell Holloman, 46, of Wichita.

On March 20, 2022, around 6 a.m., Overland Park police officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace on a reported shooting. Holloman was taken to a hospital and died while in surgery.

Police found several people outside of the residence, which was determined to be a vacation rental house where a birthday party was being held.

Witnesses reported hearing the sound of a single gunshot. They also reported hearing Smith say he accidentally shot her.

Among the evidence discovered by investigators was a home surveillance video that captured an audio recording of Smith admitting to shooting Holloman, but saying he “didn’t mean to do that,” according to court documents.