Man sentenced to 53 years on federal drug conspiracy, meth distribution charges

A Lower Brule man was sentenced Monday in Sioux Falls to 53 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and launder money via wire transfers.

Canbie Ryan Thompson, 46, and six others were involved in the criminal conspiracy, according to court documents, starting from 2018 to the time of his arrest in 2021. Thompson was sentenced based on two counts, one for meth distribution, and the second for money laundering, which he pled guilty to in May.

Thompson was caught with 11 pounds of meth in March of 2021. His sentence was enhanced with the discovery of firearms and $69,000 found at his camp trailer, and an additional obstruction of justice.

More: Lower Brule man to be sentenced for federal meth, money laundering charges

"He is not his criminal record," said Stephanie Bowman on behalf of Thompson's family. "I repeat, he is not his criminal record."

During the sentencing, Judge Karen Schreier said in closing remarks the evidence pointed to Thompson being the "central hub" in a drug conspiracy, where he transferred and distributed controlled substances from California to South Dakota.

More: Two charged with attempted murder after high-speed pursuit that ended in Madison

Schreier reduced his sentence from serving life in prison, empathizing with a childhood that had upheaval and family loss. The first count is to be served over 400 months, while the second count over 240 months.

"I look at the quantity of drugs and I think about all of the families that were impacted by that..," said Schreier. "[That] money should've been used to buy school clothes, shoes, pay for school activities, food and housing."

Thompson will be on supervised release for five years after he finishes his sentence.

Email human rights reporter Nicole Ki at nki@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @_nicoleki.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota man sentenced to 53 years on federal meth charges