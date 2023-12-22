Man sentenced to 55 years for murder of North Texas resident at prom afterparty

Twenty-year-old Spencer Orlando Gilbert was sentenced this week to 55 years in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Jaden Moblin, of Cleburne.

Gilbert also was convicted of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting.

A news release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office about the sentencing states that the fatal shooting occurred following a fight at a prom afterparty in Godley in April. More than 50 people, including students and their friends, attended the party.

Detectives said video and social media posts — where Gilbert bragged about the murder — tied Gilbert to the shooting.

Gilbert was detained after a high-speed chase in the Houston area and found with multiple guns, including the murder weapon, in his car.

Moblin died in a Fort Worth hospital three days after he was shot.

According to the news release because he was an organ donor, Moblin “helped to save or better the lives of three individuals he never met.”