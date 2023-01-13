Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for Broomfield chase

Jan. 12—A man convicted of nearly hitting a Broomfield police officer while fleeing in a stolen vehicle was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

Angel Ramirez-Armas, 32, was found guilty in November of aggravated robbery, first-degree assault, two counts of attempted manslaughter, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding.

Last week, Ramirez-Armas was sentenced to 55 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to a release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

According to a release, Broomfield police were dispatched to an apartment complex along Summit Boulevard in response to a shots fired call on Nov. 12, 2020.

When officers arrived, a person said Ramirez-Armas stole his gold pickup truck and drove off toward U.S. 36. The victim said the man also fired two shots with a handgun in his direction before departing the area.

A short time later, a Broomfield officer spotted the pickup truck and verified that it was the stolen vehicle from the previous call. The officer pursued the truck with lights and sirens on, but Ramirez-Armas continued to flee at a high rate of speed.

Ramirez-Armas veered aggressively into oncoming traffic while fleeing, nearly hitting a Broomfield police sergeant who was responding to the scene in a marked patrol vehicle. The sergeant had to swerve to the side of the road to avoid a head-on collision.

According to prosecutors, Ramirez-Armas was driving 75 mph at the time.

Ramirez-Armas continued to drive recklessly into oncoming traffic. At one point, the driver of a stopped semi-truck had to jump behind the truck to avoid being hit.

The pursuing Broomfield officer successfully forced Ramirez-Armas' vehicle off the road. Ramirez-Armas fled on foot but was later captured.

Colorado Revised Statute allows for a first-degree assault charge when the defendant "threatens with a deadly weapon a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical service provider engaged in the performance of his or her duties, and the offender knows or reasonably should know that the victim is a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical service provider acting in the performance of his or her duties."