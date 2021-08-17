Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in 2020 shooting death of Paris woman

Aug. 17—A Mason, Illinois, man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of a Paris woman.

Christopher E. Glass, 38, was found guilty in May of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide and aggravated battery in Effingham County in the April 2020, shooting death of Kimberly Mattingly.

The body of Mattingly, 29, was found April 28, 2020, buried on rural property in Beecher City, Illinois. Her mother had reported her missing April 8. Glass was reportedly the last person to see Mattingly alive.

Glass was arrested April 29 in Terre Haute following an Illinois State Police investigation.

During an interview with police, Glass gave conflicting statements but admitted to shooting Mattingly.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Glass declined to make a statement.

He was setnenced to 25 years on the murder conviction, plus an additional 25 years on a firearm enhancement. He also received an additional five-year term for the concealment conviction. Glass will receive credit for 474 days in jail awaiting trial.

The investigation also resulted in the arrest of Glass's friend Aaron Kaiser of Beecher City, who was convicted last year and sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for concealing Mattingly's murder.

