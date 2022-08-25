Man sentenced to 55 years in Sara Blackwood shooting

Update: On Aug. 25, 2022 the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced that Viverette received a 55 year sentence with 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by two years of probation after pleading guilty in this case.

Original article: A man was charged with murder in the Oct. 11, 2020 shooting death of 39-year-old Sara Blackwood on the east side of Indianapolis.

Johnny Viverette Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery more than a month after police found Blackwood suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of East Washington Street around 10 p.m.

Viverette also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police records show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Blackwood was walking home from work at Long John Silver's when Viverette shot her, taking her purse with credit card, ID and phone.

Surveillance video from the scene reviewed by police reportedly shows a red Ford Mustang with paint missing from the bumper turn onto the road Blackwood was on at around 9:55 p.m, the affidavit says.

A person gets out of the car and is later seen on another video confronting Blackwood.

"The suspect immediately presents their arms as if they are pointing a firearm and appears to pull Sara into the front yard near bushes," the report says.

A flash is then seen on the surveillance video, and a spent bullet and casing were found near the area of the flash, according to police. The suspect left on foot and returned some hours later for the car.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department located a 1997 Ford Mustang with paint missing from the same location on the bumper. Police traced the vehicle's license plate and determined it belonged to Viverette.

After several nights of surveillance, police found the car at Viverette's workplace in Westfield, and surveillance photos determined "the vehicle matches the one seen in the video from the crime scene," according to the affidavit.

Viverette at the time of the incident was on parole for armed robbery, and the man's parole officer provided IMPD with Viverette's phone number and address, the affidavit says. The man's parole address was listed in Indianapolis, but detectives determined Viverette "was consistently staying" in Lawrence.

Detectives in early November reviewed Viverette's phone records and determined a phone call was made from his phone near the crime scene at "almost the exact same time the red Ford Mustang pulls up to the area," the affidavit says. Other calls were later made from the scene.

Viverette in an interview with police Friday initially denied being in the 2600 block of East Washington Street around 10 p.m. on Oct. 11. Police said they know he was in the area, and Viverette said his "GPS messed up" when he was trying to meet with someone.

He later told police he was walking down the street and was going to ask a person for directions. He said the person made a movement toward him, and a struggle began, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Viverette initially told police that Blackwood started reaching for something, and then shot herself. Viverette said he was afraid and ran off.

Viverette told police he took Blackwood's purse, phone and credit card but later dropped the items in an alley. He also later told police he was the one with the gun, not Blackwood.

When police asked Viverette why he pointed a gun at Blackwood if he was just asking for directions, Viverette said he was scared and did not intend to rob Blackwood.

"However, the description of his actions of taking the items which belong to Sara, while armed with a handgun, along with the video evidence of the encounter, constitute the act of a robbery," the affidavit says.

Viverette is being held in Marion County Jail.

