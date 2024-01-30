Man sentenced to 56 years to life, could only serve 3 years

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – In the South Valley, the Tulare County District Attorney sounded the alarm Monday over the possibility of a man who was sentenced to life and could be released in just three years.

DA: Prop 57 may intervene for Tulare County man

38-year-old Luis Nuno is set to begin serving a 56-year to life sentence after violating California’s three-strike law.

Nuno was convicted in late January of threatening to kill people in Pixley.

Nuno already has an extensive criminal record before the Pixley incident.

“He has a very lengthy criminal record. He had a separate case in Tulare County pending. He broke into a business, a commercial burglary stole some property,” said Ward.

According to Ward, Nuno has criminal records in Utah and Arizona as well.

The prior two strikes in California for Nuno came in 2013 and 2014.

But, Nuno could only potentially have to serve three years in prison, the equivalent of just one of his charges, because of Prop 57.

“A life sentence, you know, 56 to life, that’s not authentic in California now,” said Ward.

Ward says Prop 57, which was voted on in 2016, could cut Nuno’s sentence from 56 years down to just three.

Why is that?

“Under prop 57, California does not consider criminal threats to be a violent crime,” responded Ward. “I think that’s a front to victims not only here in Tulare County but across the state.”

23 crimes are considered violent under Prop 57, like murder, rape, and assault.

However, threats and even domestic violence are considered non-violent.

Ward feels Prop 57 is a slap in the face to the victims in this case.

“Going all the way through the process, to testifying at trial, to sit in court and hear a sentence of life in prison, but the sad reality is, this person could be subject to release in just three years,” he said.

Nuno also had been charged in August of 2021 for stealing a car.

It was charged as a felony and would’ve been his third strike, but he was deemed mentally incompetent, and the case was dismissed in May of last year.

