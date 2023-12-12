Man sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for selling meth

Dec. 12—An Albert Lea man was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison Monday for selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions in 2021.

Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty in November to an amended count of second-degree drug sales, involving the sale of 10 grams or more. He initially was charged with one count of first-degree meth sale.

The sales were part of an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the county by the Minnesota South Central Drug Investigative Unit.

According to court documents, the sales reportedly took place from July 19, 2021, to Aug. 12, 2021, at various parking lots in Albert Lea. The total meth sold equaled 26.03 grams.

Rodriguez will serve his sentence at the state correctional facility in St. Cloud and will receive credit for 177 days already served.

After serving two-thirds of the sentence in prison, the remainder will be spent on supervised release.