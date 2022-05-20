Man sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide

May 20—SUNBURY — A Shenandoah man who pleaded guilty to homicide charges will spend 6 to 15 years in state prison.

Christopher Weston, 40, appeared by video before Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor Friday morning.

Weston pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver 27 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

He admitted causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz, of Shenandoah. Weston was accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn't legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston's social media posts showed he discussed with multiple people his role in the accident and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.

Weston did not make any comments during the sentencing.

Saylor told Weston before he delivered the sentence the event was tragic and that Weston didn't help matter by running and hiding in the woods after the accident took place.