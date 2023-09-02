Man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in animal torture case

Sep. 1—A North Texas area man on Thursday, Aug. 31 was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for an animal cruelty case related to a cat owned by a former girlfriend.

Shubhankar Kawle, 28, was sentenced in the Hunt County 354th Judicial Court after the jury convicted him for severely torturing the cat.

The formal charge was "cruelty to a non-livestock animal — torture," which is a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 13, 2021, Hunt County Sheriff's Deputy Clint Landrith was dispatched to a residence in Quinlan to investigate a complaint of animal cruelty made by Kathryn Montgomery, whom Kawle had briefly dated shortly before the complaint.

The complaint came after a nanny camera recorded Kawle strangling, beating, throwing and otherwise abusing Montgomery's cat — named Nimbus — for a period of about five hours on Oct. 9, 2021. She informed the deputy that she set up the camera after another one of her cats, named Mango, had been left alone with Kawle and was injured to the point of needing her leg amputated.

The injuries that Nimbus sustained were so extensive that she was euthanized.

When Dr. Shawn Ashley, a forensic veterinarian with the SPCA, looked at the X-rays and medical reports filed by Risinger Veterinary Hospital in Terrell — which humanely euthanized Nimbus — she determined the cat's injuries were consistent with the abuse that was seen in the video evidence.

On Oct. 15, 2021, Chief Investigator Courtney Burns with the SPCA of Texas filed a warrant for Kawle's arrest and he was apprehended by police with the University of Texas at Dallas, where Kawle was a student. He was then taken to Lew Sterrett Jail, where he was charged with "cruelty to non-livestock animals — torture," and was released on a $50,000 bond.

During the months between his release on bond and his trial in Hunt County, Kawle requested that the video evidence be suppressed, arguing that it was recorded without his knowledge or consent, and therefore a violation of his privacy. His motion to suppress, however, was denied by the court.

At his trial, Kawle repeatedly asserted he had no memory of Nimbus' torture. While his defense attorney posited to the jury that Kawle's "memory loss" could be due to the stress of college and sleep deprivation, the prosecution demonstrated through questioning that Kawle's memory of his other activities and interests was relatively detailed, causing them to describe his memory loss as "oddly specific."