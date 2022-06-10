Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for hit-and-run crash that killed UF student from Jacksonville

The man arrested for a hit-and-run that killed a University of Florida student in December 2020 was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.

Joshua Figueroa was arrested in July 2021 after failing to stop for a crash involving a death in the December 9, 2020, crash that killed Margaret “Maggie” Paxton, according to a news release from the Gainesville Police Department.

Paxton was crossing West University Avenue near Gale Lemerand Drive when she was hit and killed by a car. Police said Figueroa left the scene of the crash without stopping to help Paxton or provide authorities with information.

In addition to six years, Figueroa will have 15 years of probation. He entered a no-contest plea.

