Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for fatal shooting at 2022 backyard party

An Indianapolis man charged in the killing of a 23-year-old at a summer backyard party in 2022 has been sentenced, according to online court documents.

Braven Harris will spend 60 years in state prison, a judge ruled Friday, after he was found guilty of murder last month in the shooting death of 23-year-old Payton Wilson on June 30, 2022.

According to court documents, Wilson was trying to solve a dispute prior to the deadly gunfire and had asked Harris and another man to leave the party, held in the 1000 block of Harlan Street. He was shot in front of at least eight other people who told police they either heard or saw the gunshots.

Police said they identified Harris as the trigger-puller using witness statements.

