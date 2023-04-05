Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2021 fatal east-side alley shooting

Update: Marcus Dalton was sentenced April 5, 2023 to 60 years in prison in the killing of Demetri Swann, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. In February, after a three-day jury trial, Dalton was found guilty of murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

A 20-year-old and teenager accused of fatally shooting a man last week in an east-side alley after an apparent robbery have been charged with murder.

Marcus Dalton and a 13-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, were arrested the day after Indianapolis police found Demetri Swann with gunshot wounds in an alley between North Tuxedo and Olney streets.

Emergency medical services pronounced Swann, 22, dead at the scene.

Dalton has been charged with murder, felony murder, carrying a handgun without a license and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The 13-year-old, whose charges are filed in juvenile court, faces two counts of murder and a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a neighbor told police they heard a loud “pop” in the neighborhood around the time of the shooting. A person ran past their pickup, being chased by two men — one “stocky,” the other: smaller.

Indianapolis police investigate a fatal shooting in the 800 block of Tuxedo Street on Wednesday, April 15, 2021.

The neighbor told police the two people then shot the person several times.

Swann’s husband of eight years said another neighbor informed him of the shooting while he was buying Taco Bell. He told police their Xbox had been moved when he returned home, with the games missing. His marijuana was also gone, the affidavit said.

Police said the 13-year-old’s dad flagged an investigator the night of the shooting and showed them surveillance footage of Dalton and the teen walking “very casually” south from the alley after a series of gunshots are heard. Both get into a black Pontiac.

Dalton denied his involvement in the shooting to homicide detectives, the affidavit said. He told investigators he met up with the teenager, who he thought was 17, at a gas station. He later said he and the 13-year-old were in the alley that night to kill chickens.

Story continues

When detectives showed him the surveillance footage of the duo leaving the alley, Dalton said he stayed on the front porch while the teenager went into Swann’s home. During the chase in the alley, Dalton said he fired a shot at the ground.

The affidavit said a search warrant turned up three guns, described as a Glock, Smith & Wesson and 9mm.

The 13-year-old told investigators he shot Swann because they “had beef” and went inside Swann’s home to steal guns, according to the affidavit. He intended to steal the Xbox but dropped the cord on the way out, the affidavit said.

An autopsy showed Swann was shot eight times, and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A pretrial conference for Dalton is scheduled for June 21.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man and teen charged with murder in shooting