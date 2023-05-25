Man sentenced to 63 years in deadly August 2020 shooting on west side of Indianapolis

A 44-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 63 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with an August 2020 shooting on Indianapolis’ west side.

Ivy Nunn was convicted of murder in April in connection with the death of Daniel Morris Jr., following a three-day jury trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation began on Aug. 27, 2020, when officers responded to reports of a body found near 3800 Guion Access Road. The man was identified as Morris and investigators determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives obtained video footage from an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ west side, where Morris was last heard from on Aug. 21, 2020. The footage showed three men arriving at an apartment around 2:30 a.m. then two men carrying out a body and putting it in their vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Nunn was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Milwaukee.

