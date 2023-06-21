Man sentenced to 65 years in New London murder

Jun. 20—A judge in New London Superior Court on Tuesday sentenced 47-year-old Christopher Petteway to 65 years in prison for the brutal stabbing death of New London resident Robert Parise in 2018.

Judge Shari Murphy sentenced Petteway to 60 years, the maximum allowed for murder, and another five years for violating a standing criminal protective order that was in place to protect Parise from Petteway, his former boyfriend. Petteway was previously convicted by a New London Superior Court jury.

Parise was stabbed at his Brainard Street home on Oct. 4, 2018, not long after Petteway was released from prison and had threatened to kill Parise. The 63-year-old salon owner was found wounded and bleeding outside a New London courthouse near his home. He was treated by judicial marshals but died at the hospital from blood loss due to multiple stab wounds.

Friends and family said Parise was a gentle soul with a penchant for trying to help those in need, including Petteway. Friends and family believe it was his attempt to cut ties with Petteway that led to his death.

Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Carney, who prosecuted the case, said it is clear that Petteway suffers from some mental health problems but evaluations have repeatedly turned up "nothing to indicate he didn't understand the nature of the wrongdoing." In fact, Carney said, Petteway had bragged after the stabbing that he "got (Parise) as many times as I could."

Despite all of the delays in getting the case to trial, Carney said Parise's family had displayed "tremendous decency."

Parise's older brother, Waterford Police Chaplain Joseph Parise, in an impact statement, spoke about how devastating his brother's death was to the family. He said he is trained to provide care for families who have lost a loved one suddenly.

"None of my training could have prepared me for the nightmare my family and I would begin living for the next four and a half years," Joseph Parise said.

"I don't know when I have cried so much and for so long. My family has been broken and shattered. Our loss is profound. Our grief never seems to end," he said.

Petteway was not present for his sentencing on Tuesday, having once again refused to travel to court from MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield where he is being held. Petteway had similarly refused to attend jury selection or his trial, even after lobbying the court to represent himself.

"The court is quite familiar with this type of conduct," Murphy said.

Seven people were scheduled to read impact statements in court on Tuesday while a video of Parise through the years plays on a monitor in the courtroom.

g.smith@theday.com