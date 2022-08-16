Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder of son

Aug. 16—Brandon Pritcher was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison for murder in the death his 7-year old son, Leeam.

Pritcher took the stand before sentencing, and interrupted questioning from defense attorney Matt Daley, who was trying to establish that the defendant's multiple concussions were a mitigating circumstance.

"None of that matters!" he said and then wailing, "I know my life is over! I know it!"

He still insisted, however, that he was not guilty of murder, that he "made mistakes" that failed his son.

Pritcher, then 28, was accused of beating Leeam at their Terre Haute home on Sept. 19, 2020, which authorities say led to Leeam's death the next day at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Judge Sarah Mullican vacated the lesser charges in the case.

