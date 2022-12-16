Man sentenced to 69 years for shooting outside Mpls. club that killed 2, hurt 7

The St. Paul man behind what prosecutors called the most violent mass shooting prosecuted in Minneapolis history was sentenced to 69 years in prison Friday.

The sentencing comes nearly two months after it took a Hennepin County jury four hours to find Jawan C. Carroll, 25, guilty on two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting that killed two and wounded seven outside a downtown nightclub on May 22, 2021.

Carroll testified that he got into a fight with a rival group outside the Monarch nightclub before he shot and killed Christopher R. Jones Jr., 24, of Brooklyn Park. A stray bullet struck Charlie B. Johnson, 21, of Golden Valley, in the back as he ran away from the chaotic scene where he died just hours away from graduating from the University of St. Thomas.

"Charlie was the opposite of the violence that took his life," said his father Greg Johnson.

The father tearfully told the judge that his daughter Camille walked up on stage at commencement to accept her brother's diploma 12 hours after calling her parents to tell them about the shooting.

"That's what courage looks like," he said.

Prosecutor Joshua Larson told Judge Paul Scoggin they were seeking a 102-year sentence and noted that the pre-sentencing investigation report said that this event was unprecedented and the sentencing should reflect that. The investigation states that Carroll's actions were reckless, brazen and illustrates how Carroll is "deeply enmeshed in gang culture."

Larson referred to Carroll's act as the most violent mass shooting prosecuted in Minneapolis history. In 2012, a gunman killed six people and injured two at Accent Signage in Minneapolis before turning the gun on himself in what is considered the state's deadliest workplace shooting, but because of the suicide there was no prosecution.

Larson said he remembers Carroll when he was a teenager after Carroll's best friend was killed by gang violence in 2015. He recalls how Carroll said how he would change his life around and "remove himself from gang rivalry."

Instead, Larson said he chose to embrace it, "to be the gunman and be the gangster."

Carroll offered his sympathies to the Jones and Johnson families and all the unintended victims. He asked them for forgiveness and told the Johnson family that the "door will always be open" if they wish to speak to him.

But he stood by his self defense argument, saying that Jones was "armed and dangerous."

"Ask yourself what would you do?" Carroll said.

Scoggin said he recalls Carroll saying that he was executing his Second Amendment right to bear arms that night. "I don't think that's what the founding fathers meant to protect, sir," he said.

Reading from a folded piece of paper that he pulled out from his black suit, Carroll also said the system failed him and his family. He said he was "swindled in my due process when it only took four hours for the jury" to convict him when there was far more than four hours' worth of evidence.

"That horrible night I was put in a position to be permanently taken from my family and kids," he said, adding that he was taught to defend himself and questions whether he should've not attempted to defend himself and instead perish.

Carroll's attorney, Bruce Rivers, asked Scoggin for a 30-year sentence.

Surveillance video shows that one of Carroll's friends punched Jones after some verbal exchanges, and within seconds gunfire erupts, sending Saturday night bar-close patrons scattering as 23 bullets were exchanged. Ten shots came from Carroll while Jones, armed with a full-automatic Glock, fired 13 times, Rivers said.

"The gun violence in young Black men is an epidemic that has to stop," he said.

Police recognized Carroll in the video from previous law enforcement encounters and say he's associated with the Tre Tres street gang, according to the criminal charges.