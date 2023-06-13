Man sentenced to 7 years for role in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A young Richmond man on Monday was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from a 2021 shooting.

Jason Michael Duncan II, 20, was at first charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, in the July 2021 shooting of a juvenile who suffered minor injuries when gunshots were fired at a vehicle near 12th and G streets.

Under the terms of a plea bargain, the attempted murder count was dismissed, and Duncan — also listed in court documents at an Indianapolis address — pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

Two other counts accusing Duncan of participation in criminal organization activity were also dropped.

Wayne Circuit Court Judge April Drake imposed the seven-year sentence on Monday.

Also on Monday, Duncan was sentenced to a year in prison — to be served consecutively to the seven-year sentence — after pleading guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer. That count stemmed from an incident in May 2022.

On Sept. 25, Duncan is set to stand trial in Delaware Circuit Court 4 on two charges filed against him in November 2020 — aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in bodily injury, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

In that case, Duncan, then of New Castle, and a Richmond teenager were accused of robbing a man near the Ball State University campus.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Man charged in Richmond shooting draws 7-year prison term