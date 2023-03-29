Man sentenced to 70 years for trafficking 15-year-old girl at hotels in Clayton County

A man who trafficked a 15-year-old girl for sex is headed to prison. A Clayton County jury found Theodore Browne, Jr. guilty on four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree. A judge sentenced Browne to 70 years in prison on Mar. 29.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of the crimes committed by Theodore Browne, Jr., who made the active choice to abuse and exploit an underage girl for sex, putting her health and safety at risk every step of the way,” said Georgia Attorney Chris Carr. “While today’s hearing was the final chapter in our prosecution of this multi-defendant case, our support of this victim is unwavering and we are so proud of the strength and courage she has shown throughout this process. She has regained her voice, four of her traffickers are off the streets and behind bars, and justice has once again been served.”

Investigators reopened the case in 2019.

Browne is the last of four men sentenced in the case. Investigators say Browne and Christopher Weldon sold the victim for sex at two hotels in Clayton County over several months in 2018. Weldon was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to serve 15 years in prison and register as a sex offender.

Two buyers were also sentenced to prison. Daniel Horne pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and sentenced to serve 2 years in prison and was required to register as a sex offender. Gregory Benoit also pleaded guilty, was sentenced to serve five years in prison, and was required to register as a sex offender.

The case was brought by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. It was launched in 2019 and has 53 defendants currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

