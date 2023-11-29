Man sentenced to 8-12 years for stabbing Dayton officer during mental health call

Nov. 28—A man was sentenced to prison for reportedly stabbing a Dayton police officer while police were trying to transport him to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Tyler A. Patrick, 30, of Dayton, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. Patrick pleaded guilty to four counts of felonious assault and one count each of obstructing official business and resisting arrest last month.

The resisting arrest conviction is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue — south of Germantown Pike and east of the DeSoto Bass complex — on Oct. 13, 2022, after Patrick's mother called 911.

"A woman was having troubles with her adult son, reported him being delusional," Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall said previously.

Officers George "Jeff" Kloos, Erick Hamby and Kloos' trainee James West, a recent graduate of the Dayton Police Academy, decided to take Patrick to the hospital for a mental evaluation after speaking with him, according to police.

Patrick reportedly stabbed Kloos as the officer was trying to walk him out of the house.

In body camera footage previously released by police, Patrick's left arm can be seen swinging toward Kloos. Hamby and West then pinned Patrick to a couch.

One of the officers can be heard yelling, "He's got a knife," on the video. Patrick allegedly tried to stab Hamby and West, but they got the knife out of his hand.

Patrick and Kloos were both taken to the hospital. Patrick had minor injuries. The knife reportedly missed Kloos' major arteries.

"I commend these officers on the scene for acting quickly and saving their fellow officer," said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. "Today, the injured officer was able to receive justice for injuries suffered at the hands of this defendant."

Police had interacted with Patrick in the past and there were threats of violence previously, Hall said.

Last November, Patrick's defense attorney, Michael Pentecost, filed a not guilty by reason of insanity motion, according to court records. An evaluation determined Patrick was incompetent to stand trial, but could be restorable with treatment. In January, Judge Richard Skelton ordered that Patrick be treated at Summit Behavioral Healthcare.

The judge ordered another evaluation in July and a forensic hearing was scheduled for last month. The findings of the report are not clear.