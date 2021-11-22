Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for assaulting 9-year-old boy with machete

A Guatemalan man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday for assaulting a 9-year-old boy with a machete in 2019, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

In October, Estevan Portugues pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree assault, court records show. As part of the plea agreement, Portugues admitted the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him, but did not admit to the crime itself.

Once his sentence is served, Portugues must also waive any contest to deportation, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders told The Enquirer in an email.

Covington police say Portugues chased the child who was playing in a Covington park and stabbed him, causing a 3-inch-deep wound. Officials said the boy has since fully recovered from his wounds.

"Luckily the victim's shoulder blade kept him from being seriously injured," Sanders previously said in a news release. "An inch or two in either direction and it could have been life-threatening."

Portugues was initially charged with second-degree assault after being identified by a witness, prosecutors said, adding that a grand jury then indicted Portugues on an attempted murder charge.

Prosecutors say they intended to take Portugues to trial on the attempted murder charge but the witness, 19-year-old Keyshawn McCoy, was charged with murder and first-degree assault.

McCoy is accused of fatally shooting Michael Bishop, 29, and injuring Alisha Haywood. Prosecutors say Bishop and Haywood are the parents of the victim in the Portugues case.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man sentenced to 8 years for assaulting 9-year-old boy with machete