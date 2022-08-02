Man sentenced to 86 years to life in prison for two murders in North Linden

Jordan Laird and Zaria Johnson, The Columbus Dispatch
Defense attorney Michael Siewert speaks on behalf of his client, Rashad Short, at sentencing on Aug. 2. A Franklin County jury convicted Short of two murders and one attempted murder committed in 2020.
A 31-year-old man is facing 86 years in prison for killing two men a month apart in North Linden in 2020, among other crimes.

After a jury convicted Rashad Short, 31, last week of nine counts relating to the murders, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Mark Serrott sentenced Short on Tuesday morning to a total of 86 years in prison to life.

Serrott could have sentenced Short to life without parole but assured the victims' families in the courtroom that Short would not get out.

“You sat there. I can't look into your heart, but it looked like emotionless to me," Serrott said. "And obviously no remorse. You maintain your innocence — I disagree."

Short's defense attorney, Michael Siewert, said Short intends to appeal his conviction.

After a nine-day trial, a jury found Short guilty on Thursday of nine felony counts related to the murders, including two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder.

According to prosecutors, Short shot and killed Jordan Gray, 21, of London, Ohio, as he sat inside a U-Haul truck at the corner of Audubon Road and East Tulane Road on April 23, 2020. More than a month later, on May 28, Short fatally shot Dante McCormick, 19, of North Linden and critically injured another 19-year-old man.

Court News: Families get closure: 19 members of Trevitt & Atcheson Crips sentenced to prison

Serrott praised the 19-year-old victim who barely survived for being brave enough to testify at trial. Other witnesses did not testify because they were intimidated by Short, Serrott said.

"More murders would be solved if more people would come forward and cooperate," the judge said.

Emotions ran high at the sentencing. The families of Short's victims filled the courtroom, and many quietly cried throughout.

Antionette M. JonesHyatt, who said she's the surviving man's mother and like an aunt to McCormick, said she convinced her son to testify. Speaking during the sentencing hearing, JonesHyatt asked the judge to give Short a life sentence without parole.

"I’m asking you to help us all to not have to worry about this man killing another innocent soul,” JonesHyatt said during the sentencing hearing. “He's a demon ... (Short) had destroyed (my son's) kidney. He had a lung removed, shrapnel in his arms, a bullet shaved his heart. There was a bullet lodged in his rib they were afraid to get that I look at every night when he’s at home with me.”

Read moreColumbus police seek man wanted in connection with two North Linden homicides

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Leigh Bayer said Short gunned people down without a thought.

“This is a man who calmly walked up and unleashed this barrage of gunfire that ended Jordan's life. At that moment, he didn't turn his life around. He didn't calmly lead a law-abiding life," she said. "This man has been nothing but a monster erupting fear in the community.”

Siewert said Short is not a monster.

"No matter what, Short is a human being. He’s not a demon, he did not crawl from the crevices of hell. He’s a person with a soul," Siewert siad.

Short did not speak at his sentencing because he did not want to upset the victims' families, Siewert said.

Short was arrested on Nov. 4, 2020, carrying a gun, cocaine and fentanyl.

Prior to the Thursday verdict, Short pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with a one-year firearm specification. Serrott sentenced Short on Thursday for that as well but ordered the time to be served concurrently.

Read more: Man found guilty of two murders in North Linden in 2020 

