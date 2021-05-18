Man sentenced to 9 years in funeral shooting on Fond du Lac Reservation

Tom Olsen, Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
·3 min read

May 18—A 29-year-old man was sentenced Monday to more than nine years in federal prison for shooting his sister's boyfriend in the back of the head at a funeral on the Fond du Lac Reservation in 2019.

Shelby Gene Boswell, who has a violent criminal history that includes ties to the Native Mob, received the 110-month sentence from Chief Judge John Tunheim in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

Boswell pleaded guilty at a virtual hearing Sept. 30 to felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm within a school zone after the Oct. 18, 2019, assault of 45-year-old Broderick Boshay Robinson at the Fond du Lac Head Start building.

According to court documents, Boswell entered the gymnasium at the Head Start building, 33 University Road in Cloquet, where his grandmother's funeral was being held, and walked up behind his sister and her boyfriend. He used a .22-caliber rifle to shoot Robinson, who was seated, in the back of the head.

After being shot, Robinson, still conscious, turned around and saw Boswell pointing the rifle at him, according to a criminal complaint previously filed in state court. Robinson then ran out of the gym. Meanwhile, mourners managed to disarm and briefly restrain Boswell before he left the building and went to the parking lot, where he was arrested by police, the complaint said.

Police said they found bags of heroin and methamphetamine on Boswell at the time of arrest. During a search at the Carlton County Jail, staff also found a bag of marijuana, according to court documents.

The shooting sent the nearby Fond du Lac Ojibwe School and tribal offices into full lockdown. Although school was not in session because of Minnesota Educator Academy break, a number of children were in the building for programming.

Robinson was treated and released from a hospital the day of the incident.

While authorities never publicly identified a suspected motive for the shooting, Boswell stated in testimony at his plea hearing: "It wasn't my intention to harm anyone. I was just trying to scare someone."

He acknowledged under questioning that the act of bringing a rifle into a funeral and discharging it amounted to a reckless disregard for the safety of the victim and others in attendance.

Defense attorney Paul Engh told the court in September that Boswell had rejected a plea offer from the government, opting to enter the pleas without the benefit of any agreement as to sentencing. A third count, possession of a firearm in a school zone, was, however, dismissed by prosecutors.

Boswell faced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 15 years. The term imposed by Tunheim fell within the nonbinding sentencing guidelines, which called for approximately 8-15 years, according to the attorneys.

Boswell has been previously convicted of violent crimes, including fifth-degree assault and second-degree assault involving a baseball bat on the Fond du Lac Reservation in 2010, as well as a 2015 third-degree assault in Bemidji resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Boswell also pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony count of assault in aid of racketeering for the 2010 incident. That plea came as part of a sweeping indictment targeting two dozen alleged members of the Native Mob, a regional criminal organization known to operate primarily in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The funeral shooting initially brought him assault and drug possession charges in state court, but those counts were later dropped as Carlton County Attorney Lauri Ketola said federal prosecution "provides the greatest consequences for Mr. Boswell's alleged crimes."

Recommended Stories

  • Klaviyo’s next-gen email marketing platform engorges on $320M at a $9.5B valuation

    Email marketing is decades old, but it’s a category that has surprising life in it. Multiple generations of email marketing companies have come through and sustained success, from Constant Contact to Mailchimp. Klaviyo is not as much of a household name right now, but it is absolutely on its way to the paramount of the next-generation of email marketing startups.

  • CME Group (CME) to Introduce Micro WTI Futures Contracts

    CME Group (CME) to boost its robust suite of futures and options with the addition of Micro WTI Futures Contract.

  • JPMorgan shareholders vote to back board members, executive compensation

    A majority of JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders voted to approve bank executives' compensation packages and to elect all of the board members at the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Two shareholder proposals received strong support but fell just shy of the majority of shares needed to pass. The first was a proposal that would have made it easier for some investors to act by written consent by reducing the ownership threshold required to start that process.

  • Only 3.4% of Hollywood Movies Feature API Actors in Leading Roles, Study Shows

    White male actors called Ben, Chris, Daniel, James or Tom are more likely to be hired for a leading role in a film than an Asian and Pacific Islander woman with any name in all of Hollywood. That’s one of the surprising statistics revealed in a new report, titled “The Prevalence and Portrayal of Asian […]

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency

  • South Korea's Moon seeks urgency on N.Korea, vaccine deal at Biden summit

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency. South Korean officials say they were heartened by the new administration's recent policy review, which called for a focus on practical diplomatic steps to reduce tensions while maintaining the final goal of removing North Korea's nuclear weapons. But amid the global coronavirus pandemic, domestic economic and political challenges, and foreign policy crises elsewhere, the Biden administration has not signalled North Korea is a top priority, potentially complicating Moon's hopes of cementing his legacy.

  • ‘Monster’ nursing assistant gets seven life sentences for murdering elderly veterans with insulin

    Assistant US attorney says killer’s actions were ‘shockingly horrific’ and that her murder method was ‘unforgiving and brutal’

  • US airlines may start weighing passengers

    Passengers could be asked to step on the scales at the boarding gate, as federal aviation authority gets ahead of obesity figures

  • Rugby uses eye-tracking technology to tackle concussions

    A “shadow trial” of advanced eye-tracking technology will be conducted in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman tournament in Australia and New Zealand as part of World Rugby’s bid to tackle head injuries by improving the detection of concussions. The virtual reality technology, known as NeuroFlex, is set to be used during matches as part of the head injury assessment (HIA) process under a partnership between Rugby Australia, Rugby New Zealand and World Rugby.

  • The Panthers had some big highlights in Sunday’s game that were obscured by tough loss

    Tampa Bay’s 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night obscured some highlights from the losing squad.

  • Manchin and Murkowski call for bipartisan voting rights bill as For The People Act deadlocks in Senate

    Lawmakers urge congressional leadership to take up John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • SolarWinds hack: Russian denial 'unconvincing'

    The director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service denied it was behind the cyber-attack.

  • Lawmakers call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire as aerial bombardments continue into night

    Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and 28 Senate Democrats on Sunday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as fighting continued into the night.Driving the news: Young, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, joined panel Chair Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in a bipartisan statement saying: "Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas' rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."As a result of Hamas' rocket attacks and Israel's response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further," Young and Murphy added. "We are encouraged by reports that the parties are exploring a ceasefire. We hope that this ceasefire can be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to preserve a two-state future."Of note: Murphy also added his name to a separate statement with 27 other Democrats, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), saying: "To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire."Joint Statement Urging Ceasefire in Middle East pic.twitter.com/nkTNFqH7re— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) May 16, 2021 The big picture: The lawmakers' calls came after the United Nations Security Council held a meeting to discuss the violence that has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, told the virtual meeting that the Biden administration had "made clear" to both sides that it would provide assistance "should the parties seek a ceasefire," per Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi aim for COVID-19 vaccine authorization before year's end

    GlaxoSmithKline said Monday that a Phase 2 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with French partner Sanofi, showed a "strong neutralizing antibody response" in adult participates of all age groups and raised no safety issues. "We believe that this vaccine candidate can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and will move to Phase 3 as soon as possible to meet our goal of making it available before the end of the year," said Roger Connor, president of GSK's vaccines program. The Phase 3 trial, expected to start in the next few weeks, is slated to involve 35,000 adults from a number of countries. The vaccine is based on Sanofi's seasonal flu vaccine, combined with a immunity-boosting adjuvant from GSK. The companies had hoped to seek regulatory approval in the first half of 2021, but pushed back those plans after disappointing results in December. The favorable new findings will help GSK CEO Emma Walmsley stave off pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which took a large stake in GSK in April, The Guardian reports. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal