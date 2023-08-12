Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for attempted 2nd-degree arson

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree arson in Catawba County on Wednesday.

On March 23, the Newton Police Department responded to a call about an unoccupied residence being on fire.

At the residence, police saw 40-year-old Horace Eugene Bost run into the home while it was still on fire. He attempted to run out the back of the home but was arrested.

ALSO READ: Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after it was destroyed by fire

Witnesses told police that they saw Bost throw something into the house just before it burst into flames. They also said they heard him make a comment about letting it burn. Bost would later admit that he started the fire, according to police.

Police said Bost will be incarcerated at the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. His sentence was enhanced by prior felony convictions for breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury charges in Catawba County.

VIDEO: Iconic barn at Concord park gets new life after arson fire







