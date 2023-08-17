Man sentenced to 9 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old in Rochester around 2012

Aug. 16—ROCHESTER — A Texas man was sentenced to 108 months in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Olmsted County District Court for sexually assaulting a girl in Rochester around 2012.

Reymundo Gonzalez, 61, appeared before District Judge Lisa Hayne who ordered him to register as a predatory offender and pay $6,8000 in restitution. Hayne also ordered he be under supervised release for 10 years following his release from prison.

Gonzalez was convicted of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury in June.

According to the criminal complaint:

One of the girl's family members reported to a Texas police department in September 2018 that the girl had disclosed that Gonzalez had abused her, both sexually and physically, while the two lived in Rochester around 2012. The girl would have been around 7 at the time of the assaults.

Gonzalez would hit the girl, sometimes with a belt, if she fought against him sexually assaulting her.

Prior to one assault, he threatened to kill the girl's family if she ever told anyone about the assaults.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in February 2021 and Gonzalez was arrested in June 2022.