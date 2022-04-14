Man sentenced again in Cannon Beach hotel robbery

Apr. 13—A man who in January 2014 robbed a Cannon Beach hotel and detained the night clerk at gunpoint was sentenced for the second time on Wednesday.

Ernest Lee Dean, 49, pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery. He was sentenced to five years and 10 months, with credit for time served.

He has already served more than six years for the crime, which originally included charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, second-degree kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm.

Dean, who represented himself, is incarcerated for similar armed robberies he committed in Multnomah and Clackamas counties.

More than eight years ago, Dean, wearing black clothing and a face mask, held up the Stephanie Inn, an oceanfront hotel in Cannon Beach's Tolovana area.

Dean forced the night clerk, an elderly man, to give him about $6,500 from the safe, then made him lie on the floor and restrained his hands behind his back with zip ties, Deputy District Attorney Sarah Shepherd recounted at Wednesday's hearing.

The clerk, left face down, went to a nearby hotel and asked for help, Shepherd said.

Dean was arrested in Portland the next month following an investigation that involved Cannon Beach police and the Clatsop County Major Crime Team.

In 2017, Dean was sentenced to a decade in prison for the incident. His convictions were reversed on appeal. A new trial had been scheduled for last month.

At the original trial, the clerk testified that he was scared for his life, but that he bore Dean no ill will, The Astorian reported. Dean had patted the clerk reassuringly on the back during the ordeal, the clerk said.

The clerk had asked Dean not to hurt him because the clerk "had a young son and wanted to see him grow up, and Mr. Dean stated that that would not be a problem as long as he complied," Shepherd said.

The clerk was not present at the hearing Wednesday.

Dean wanted him to know "how sorry I am (for) the anxiety and the pain, the emotional stress, that I caused him, and I hope that he would find a little solace in knowing that I'm going to make some better decisions with my life and try to be a better father to my son."

Dean said he will make better decisions, in part, so that the clerk's generosity "does not go to waste."