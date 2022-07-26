Man sentenced on assault, criminal-threatening charges in Langdon incident

Jul. 26—A judge has sentenced a Keene man to a year in jail — nearly all of which he had already served while awaiting trial — on charges related to an alleged home invasion in Langdon in April 2020.

Michael Hamel, 40, pleaded guilty in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport in June to a second-degree assault charge and an accomplice to criminal threatening with a deadly weapon charge, both felonies, according to court documents.

Police accused Hamel of entering a Langdon home on Chaffee Lane with Joshua Gagnon, of Fitzwilliam, and Stephanie Malcolm, of Troy, where all three allegedly assaulted a man who lived there. The cases against Malcolm and Gagnon are pending.

As part of Hamel's plea agreement, prosecutors dropped two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and a single count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Judge Martin Honigberg sentenced Hamel to a year in the county jail on the second-degree assault charge, according to court documents. Hamel received 364 days of pretrial-confinement credit toward that sentence.

On the charge of accomplice to criminal threatening, Honigberg also sentenced Hamel to a year in the county jail, with the sentence suspended so long as he maintains good behavior, documents state. As part of that sentence, which is consecutive to the previous sentence, Hamel has been placed on probation for three years.

In an affidavit, N.H. State Trooper Eamon Washburn wrote that he responded to the Langdon residence after receiving a medical call around 9:15 a.m. on April 24, 2020. Upon arriving, Washburn spoke to a man who lived there who said Gagnon had shown up to the house with Hamel and Malcolm the previous night, the affidavit states. The man told police Gagnon is related to his deceased former roommate and may have used his keys to enter the home, according to the affidavit.

Gagnon and Hamel demanded to know where a safe was, the man told police, and began kicking and punching him, Washburn wrote in the affidavit. The man said Gagnon and Hamel displayed a knife and threatened to cut off his fingers if he did not tell them, according to the affidavit.

Malcolm also punched him several times, the man told police, and took his cellphone, the affidavit states. When he tried to go to the kitchen to call police, the man said, one of the alleged assailants stopped him, Washburn wrote. At some point, the man — who suffered several broken ribs and a fractured lower spine — said he became unconscious, according to the affidavit.

A grand jury indicted Gagnon on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, accomplice to criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and accomplice to first-degree assault in September 2020. He was released on $10,000 bail.

A grand jury also indicted Malcolm on charges of accomplice to first-degree assault, accomplice to criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery in September 2020. She was released on $5,000 bail.

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and jury selection for their trials is scheduled to begin in December.

