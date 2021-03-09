Man sentenced in assault, drug crimes

Mar. 9—MANKATO — A former Mankato man who was accused of a robbery and an assault in downtown Mankato and later found in possession of cocaine and over 4 pounds of marijuana was sentenced to time served and probation.

Medi Okugn Opiew, 29, now of Rochester, pleaded guilty to felony assault and felony drug possession in November and was sentenced on both cases Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. Several other charges, including robbery, were dismissed in a plea deal.

Opiew continues to deny he was involved in a robbery and assault in downtown Mankato in January 2019. A man said he was jumped by two men who kicked him, punched him and took his cellphone. The incident was captured on surveillance video and police believed they recognized Opiew as one of the men, according to a court complaint.

All charges filed against Opiew in this incident were dismissed. The charges against the alleged accomplice, Obed Omot Olok, also were dismissed. The prosecutor cited noncooperation from the victim, according to court documents

The next day Opiew and Olok were accused of hitting a man in the head with glass beer bottles at the former Red Rocks bar.

Opiew pleaded guilty to one of three assault charges. The same charges against Olok were dismissed following a hearing last year; there is no explanation contained in the public case file.

In February 2020 authorities searched Opiew's apartment after receiving tips he was selling cocaine and marijuana. They found 4 pounds of marijuana, marijuana-infused butter, a small amount of cocaine and over $5,400, according to a court complaint.

Opiew pleaded guilty to drug possession and a drug sales charge was dismissed.

Opiew spent 162 days in jail before he received concurrent sentences Monday. He was given credit for time served and stayed prison sentences that won't be executed if he completes five years of probation. He also must pay $2,000 in fines or work the amount off doing community service.