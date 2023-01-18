Man sentenced for assaulting Marketplace at Steamtown security officer

Jan. 18—A man who attacked a security officer at the Marketplace at Steamtown with a knife last year was sentenced Wednesday in Lackawanna County Court to 11 to 23 1/2 months in the county jail plus two years of probation.

Christian Anthony Pastro, 23, apologized for his actions as he appeared remotely before Judge Andy Jarbola for sentencing on one count of aggravated assault.

"The situation should never have happened," Pastro told the judge. "I was not in the right state of mind."

Pastro, who was listed as homeless by city police, was arrested and charged with assaulting Carlos Acevedo after the security officer quizzed him about his presence inside the marketplace around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 24.

According to police, Pastro said he was going to Crunch Fitness, which was not open at the time. He later became angry when Acevedo took his photo and lunged at the officer with a knife, cutting his face and slicing his clothing.

Pastro's attorney, David Cherundolo, told Jarbola the defendant suffered from mental health issues for which he is now being treated. After he ended up homeless, he got a membership at the health club so he would have a place to shower, the attorney said.

Pastro has already served almost 11 months in jail, Cherundolo said.

In sentencing Pastro, Jarbola pointed out that Acevedo's injuries could have been much more severe and told the defendant he was fortunate not be facing homicide charges.

He ordered Pastro to undergo a mental health evaluation and to take any medications prescribed as a condition of his sentence. He must also complete an anger management course, the judge said.

