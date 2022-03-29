Man sentenced for assaulting pregnant woman during argument over dog

Mar. 29—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County Court on Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman during a 2021 argument about their dog urinating in the house.

Joshua Frances Shenego, 36, entered a guilty plea to simple assault before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in the incident and could be sentenced up to two years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman was 33 weeks pregnant and her left eye was swollen shut.

District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said that on Sept. 15, Shenego hit a woman that he had a personal relationship with, striking her with the back of his hand and causing swelling and bruising to her face at a home along Sheridan Street in Johnstown.

The complaint said the woman told police that Shenego slapped her and she fell to the ground.

Shenego will be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. on April 6.