Man sentenced for attack on coworker

Oct. 19—MANKATO — A Mankato man will serve about five-and-a-half months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a coworker.

Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, was convicted on one assault charge and had two additional assault charges dismissed Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. The charges stemmed from an incident in August at Johnson Outdoors.

The coworker told police he was walking alongside another person when Lowary ran up from behind and hit him in the chest, according to a criminal complaint. At first the coworker thought Lowary had punched him before realizing he was bleeding from a chest wound.

The coworker was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police found a knife nearby Lowary when they took him into custody.

The defense and prosecution reached a plea agreement for a minimum sentence due to Lowary taking "full responsibility quickly" during the case, according to court documents.

Lowary will serve his sentence, which includes 76 days of credit for time already served, in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

