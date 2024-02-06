Man sentenced in attempt to burn down future Illinois reproductive health clinic

URBANA - A 75-year-old man has been sentenced for attempting to burn down a building under renovation to become a reproductive health clinic in Danville in 2023.

Philip J. Buyno, a resident of Prophetstown, Illinois, was sentenced Feb. 5 to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Colin S. Bruce. Buyno was also ordered to pay $327,547 in restitution.

Buyno pled guilty to the crime, admitting that, on May 20, 2023, he brought containers filled with gasoline to the site and used his vehicle to breach the entrance of the commercial building at 600 N. Logan Ave. in Danville. Buyno said he wanted to burn the building down before it could be used as a reproductive health clinic.

Responding to an alarm at 4:30 a.m., officers found Buyno stuck inside the vehicle he'd backed into the entrance of the building. Inside the vehicle FBI agents found bottles of gasoline, a hatchet, road flares, multiple old tires, and a pack of matches. They also found that Buyno had fortified the trunk of the Passat with 4x4 wooden beams.

“Our office strongly condemns the defendant’s attempt to prevent women in our community from accessing important reproductive health services,” said U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Gregory K. Harris. “We are committed to prosecuting such crimes and thank our federal and local law enforcement officers for their critical work in pursuing this case.”

More: Peoria police thwart school shooting; teen could be charged as an adult

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man sentenced in attempt to burn down reproductive clinic in Danville