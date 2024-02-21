Man sentenced in attempted assault case against Willoughby Police officer

Feb. 21—A Mentor man charged with attempted assault of a Willoughby police officer in a 2022 incident has been sentenced to 180 days in jail plus three years probation and anger management counseling.

According to court documents, David Koubeck entered a change of plea to guilty on Jan. 4 in Lake County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jeffrey Ruple accepted the plea and sentenced him to six months in jail with credit for five days served, probation and a $500 fine on Feb. 20.

During sentencing, Ruple stated Koubeck tried to shield blame and did not express remorse during pre-trial hearing nor take accountability for the incident during the trial phase. He said he hoped the defendant gets help in anger management.

Willoughby Police Chief James Schultz confirmed on Sept. 10, 2022, one of his officers was being assaulted by an uncooperative driver who had been pulled over for speeding. During the struggle, several motorists stopped and four men got out of their vehicles to help her subdue the suspect, identified as Koubeck.

"I can't say enough and there aren't enough words to show my appreciation for these people who went into a dangerous situation and put themselves at potential risk to help a police officer," Schultz said. "(The officer) is very good at her job and she is a fighter and I am sure she would have handled the situation, but if nobody stopped and helped, it may have escalated."

According to the incident report, at approximately 4:24 p.m., the officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to Koubeck in the area of Lost Nation Road near Lake County Executive Airport.

She stated in the report she requested his driver's license and proof of insurance at which point Koubeck exited the vehicle and stated he got out "to get my driver's license."

The report continued that his behavior become agitated and his tone of voice changed. The officer told him to walk over to the tree lawn and have a seat, and while he did walk over he refused to sit down.

Koubeck then reportedly turned to face the officer and proceeded to scream, "I'm not sitting! I'm not sitting!" He then approached her and the two pushed each other with him refusing to step back

The report stated that at one point he struck the officer in the face and continued to attack.

That is when the first motorist stopped and aided in bringing Koubeck to the ground. Additional motorists also stopped and assisted.

A patrolman arrived on scene to assist, at which time they were successful in getting handcuffs on him, the report stated.

In the report, Koubeck stated he was "having a bad day," but was fully aware she was a police officer. He denied punching her and stated he wasn't trying to hurt the officer. He was trying to comply.

Initially, Koubeck was charged with assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also received a ticket for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.