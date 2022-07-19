Man sentenced in attempted extortion of state Sen. Lauren Book

The man charged with attempting to extort state Sen. Lauren Book was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison and followed by 10 years of probation.

Jeremy Kamperveen, of Plantation, pleaded no contest last month to charges of cyberstalking and extortion for threatening to release explicit photos and videos of Book.

Kamperveen, 20, was arrested Nov. 17 and pleaded not guilty in December. But he changed his plea in June.

Kamperveen was facing a maximum sentence of 21 years.

He threatened to release explicit photos and videos of Book, D-Plantation, unless she paid him $5,000. He later asked for $3,000 and oral sex, but eventually settled on $4,000 cash.

Book alerted authorities, and Kamperveen was actually texting with law enforcement when he arranged to meet Book at a Starbucks in Sunrise. Kamperveen was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Book is the Florida Senate minority leader, the daughter of Broward lobbyist Ron Book, and a survivor of childhood sexual abuse by her nanny. Book is an advocate for survivors of child sexual abuse.