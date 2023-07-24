Man sentenced on attempted murder charges from 2022 shooting in Galesburg

A Galesburg man has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison on attempted murder charges.

Brandon Wilson was sentenced to 48 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for shooting Walter A. Brown III in March 2022.

The shooting happened at the Belle Isle Apartments on North West Street in Galesburg and Wilson was later arrested in Tazewell County.

Witness statements were corroborated by Wilson's Facebook records and his fingerprints were found at the scene, according to authorities.

A jury found Wilson guilty on attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon charges.

A judge sentenced Wilson to 28 years for attempted murder plus the 20-year firearm enhancement, according to the Knox County State's Attorney's Office.

Wilson must serve 85 percent of the sentence.

