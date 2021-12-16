Man sentenced for attempted murder of the 'Corn Man'

Dec. 16—An Olivehurst man was sentenced to 20 years to life on Monday after a 2020 incident in Linda that resulted in a man known locally as the "Corn Man" receiving life-threatening injuries after an armed robbery attempt.

Trew Smith, 18, was sentenced by Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin after pleading guilty in November to first-degree attempted murder and attempted robbery while using a firearm. He will be sent to state prison and be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years.

Smith had been in custody since Dec. 20, 2020, after being involved in the robbery attempt and shooting that occured on Dec. 19, 2020, at the College View Apartments in Linda.

Smith and Jamarea Markham-Love, 16, of Marysville, attempted to rob 23-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Rosas, referred to as the Elotero or the "Corn Man," according to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry. As Rosas was selling corn on the cob and other food from his street vendor cart, Smith and Markham-Love attempted to rob him. During the incident, Rosas resisted the attempt and was subsequently shot by Smith in the chest with a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, said Curry.

Even though Rosas did survive the shooting, he still suffers from pain and other complications as a result of damage to his lungs, said Curry.

According to Curry, Smith had a lengthy criminal history as a minor, including robbery and criminal street gang participation. Curry said Smith had been paroled back to the community from the California State Department of Juvenile Justice shortly before the 2020 incident in Linda.

Markham-Love was arrested along with Smith for his involvement in the incident.

In April, Markham-Love pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree robbery as a result of his involvement and pleaded no contest to felony assault with force from a separate case. He was sentenced to two years in prison, the Appeal previously reported.