Man sentenced for attempted sexual activity with girl, 12

Dec. 16—LIMA — Tyree Watson this summer was looking for a little sexual activity with a girl he had met online one week earlier. The girl said she was 18. Watson knew better ... believing she was more likely 15 or 16 years of age.

As it turned out, the girl was 12. But even Judge Terri Kohlrieser — after looking at a photograph of the young female who reportedly appears much older — admitted to Watson she could "see how you might have been fooled."

That narrative played out Thursday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court during a sentencing hearing for Watson.

A first-degree felony charge of attempted rape returned in September by the grand jury against the 21-year-old Watson, to which he pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, required a mandatory prison sentence based upon the age of the victim.

Kohlrieser imposed a minimum mandatory term of five years behind bars for the Lima man. A charge of having a weapon under disability — which came with its own set of unique circumstances — earned Watson a 12-month sentence that will be served concurrently with the more serious count.

As a Tier 3 sex offender, Watson will be required to register with the local authorities every 90 days for the remainder of his life.

"This has not been an easy decision for the court," Kohlrieser told Watson. "You made a bad choice, but I don't see you as someone who is out preying on young girls."

Public Defender Kenneth Sturgill said Watson cooperated with investigators at every stage of the investigation.

"When Tyree talked to law enforcement he admitted everything. He took responsibility and was open and honest with them. He admitted to attempting to engage in sexual conduct, but I think it's important to note what when he was unsuccessful ... he stopped," Sturgill said. "He simply made a poor decision; a horrible decision."

Watson apologized to the victim and her family. "If I could I would take it all back," he said.

The weapons charge against Watson was also shrouded in confusion, Sturgill said. Watson was convicted of a crime of violence as a juvenile but while purchasing a weapon from a licensed firearm dealer — and fully disclosing that conviction as part of the transaction — the vendor mistakenly determined that a juvenile record did not prevent the sale from going forward.