Man sentenced for beating other man in his EC driveway

Apr. 20—EAU CLAIRE — One of two men accused of beating an Eau Claire man in his driveway after he returned home from a tavern has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.

The suspects blamed the beating on the man owing one of them money, police said.

Devon R. Girdhari, 25, of Janesville, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery and no contest to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

For the misdemeanor charges, Judge John Manydeeds placed Girdhari on one year of probation.

As conditions of probation, Girdhari cannot enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. He must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended treatment or programming.

As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Girdhari pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 100 hours of community service and pays restitution, the amount of which has not yet been determined.

Co-defendant Trevor S. Normand, 27, 716 Fifth Ave., returns to court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent March 18 to a Milton Road residence on a report of an assault. Officers arrived to find an injured man in his driveway. The man's eye was swollen shut. He said he was struggling to see out of the eye and was in considerable pain.

The man said he was at a Lake Hallie tavern. Three men, including Girdhari and Normand, were kicked out of the tavern at 11 p.m. the night before.

The man said he left the tavern at closing time and arrived home at 3 a.m.

The man said he exited his vehicle and began to enter his garage door code. As he did this, he saw Girdhari and Normand rush at him while he was still in the driveway.

The man said Girdhari hooked his eye with one of his fingers to turn him around. Girdhari and Normand then began to beat him up by hitting and kicking him.

The man said he was afraid he was going to die if the beating didn't stop.

He did not lose consciousness but did think he had a concussion. He said the only thing that stopped Girdhari and Normand was his mother coming outside and telling them to stop.

Normand told police he and Girdhari went to the man's residence because the man owed Girdhari money.

Normand said he stayed in the car while Girdhari went to confront the man. When he started to see Girdhari and the man throwing punches, Normand said he left the vehicle in an attempt to break up the fight.

Normand said he hit the man with an open hand after the man attempted to punch him.

Girdhari told police the man owed him $500 and that the man only paid him $200 at the tavern. He said he went to the man's residence to get the rest of the money.

Girdhari said the man tackled him into a vehicle when he approached him in the driveway. He admitted to hitting the man in the back of the head but claimed he did nothing else.

Girdhari said he was very intoxicated.