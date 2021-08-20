Man sentenced for beating other man in his EC driveway

Aug. 20—EAU CLAIRE — One of two men accused by authorities of beating an Eau Claire man in his driveway after he returned home from a tavern will spend two years on probation.

The suspects blamed the beating on the man owing one of them money, police said.

Trevor S. Normand, 27, 716 Fifth Ave., pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to amended misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

Normand was originally charged with a felony count of substantial battery.

As conditions of probation, Normand must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Normand cannot have contact with the victim or his co-defendant. He must also pay restitution, the amount of which is still to be determined.

Normand's co-defendant, Devon R. Girdhari, 26, of Janesville, was previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent March 18 to a Milton Road residence on a report of an assault. Officers arrived to find an injured man in his driveway. The man's eye was swollen shut. He said he was struggling to see out of the eye and was in considerable pain.

The man said he was at a Lake Hallie tavern. Three men, including Girdhari and Normand, were kicked out of the tavern at 11 p.m. the night before.

The man said he left the tavern at closing time and arrived home at 3 a.m.

The man said he exited his vehicle and began to enter his garage door code. As he did this, he saw Girdhari and Normand rush at him while he was still in the driveway.

The man said Girdhari hooked his eye with one of his fingers to turn him around. Girdhari and Normand then began to beat him up by hitting and kicking him.

The man said he was afraid he was going to die if the beating didn't stop.

He did not lose consciousness but did think he had a concussion. He said the only thing that stopped Girdhari and Normand was his mother coming outside and telling them to stop.

Normand told police he and Girdhari went to the man's residence because the man owed Girdhari money.

Normand said he stayed in the car while Girdhari went to confront the man. When he started to see Girdhari and the man throwing punches, Normand said he left the vehicle in an attempt to break up the fight.

Normand said he hit the man with an open hand after the man attempted to punch him.

Girdhari told police the man owed him $500 and that the man only paid him $200 at the tavern. He said he went to the man's residence to get the rest of the money.

Girdhari said the man tackled him into a vehicle when he approached him in the driveway. He admitted to hitting the man in the back of the head but claimed he did nothing else.

Girdhari said he was very intoxicated.