Man sentenced for Bluefield shooting, robbery that left him wounded

Oct. 26—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man faces up to 23 years in prison after being sentenced Monday on second-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an attempted robbery that left him wounded.

Timothy Tyrone Gibbs, 31, of Mercer County was shot last January while trying to rob a Bluefield man at Strawberry Loop Road near Princeton. The intended robbery victim, who had brought a firearm, shot back after being fired upon and wounded Gibbs, according to police reports.

Gibbs first told investigators that he was walking from the intersection of Maple Acres Road and Glenwood Park Road. He said that when he reached Strawberry Loop, a male individual confronted him and tried to rob him. Gibbs said that he was shot after a fight started and the male "produced a firearm," Lt. M.T. Hatfield of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said in his report.

The investigation later showed that Gibbs and Amy Dawn Mitchem, 20, of Bluefield had lured the intended robbery victim to Strawberry Loop, according to police reports. The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Gibbs and Mitchem in June on charges including first-degree robbery, conspiracy, wanton endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Mitchem pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy and wanton endangerment.

Gibbs pleaded guilty on Aug. 19 to second-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe.

Gibbs was brought Monday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a disposition hearing. Swope told Gibbs how he noted "that you got yourself shot" during the attempted robbery.

"It's going to keep happening and it's going to be worse and worse and worse," Swope said of such incidents. "When we have firearms laws, we're going to enforce them."

Swope sentenced Gibbs to a term of five to 18 years for second-degree robbery and five years for unlawful possession of a firearm. The sentences were set to run consecutively. With good behavior, Gibbs could complete the sentence in about 11 and a half years; however, he still faces federal charges. He was on federal probation during the attempted robbery, and the January shooting incident violated that probation. Gibbs received 273 days credit for time served at the Southern Region Jail since his arrest.

Swope remanded Gibbs back to the regional jail. Gibbs was represented by attorney Bobby Erickson.

