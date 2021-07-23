Man sentenced for breaking vehicle window at Altoona intersection

Jul. 23—EAU CLAIRE — A Minneapolis man must pay nearly $5,000 in restitution for getting out of a vehicle and breaking the back window of a second vehicle with a pipe while both vehicles were stopped at an Altoona intersection.

Christian P. Burgess, 24, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of criminal damage to property and no contest to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Judge Emily Long fined Burgess $443 for the misdemeanor charge.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Burgess pays an additional $250 fine, commits no new crimes and has no contact with the victims.

Burgess must also pay $4,986 in restitution at a rate of at least $220 per month.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer responded to a criminal damage case at 4:50 p.m. July 30, 2020, at Tenth Street and Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona.

Multiple witnesses saw an occupant of one vehicle exit the vehicle while it was stopped at a red light, approach another vehicle and break the rear window of the other vehicle with a blunt object.

One witness was able to identify the license plate numbers for both the victim and suspect vehicles.

The driver of the victim vehicle said he and some of his friends went to The Volt, a window tinting service in Altoona, to confront Burgess.

The driver said Burgess was mad at him for something and that Burgess was sending threatening texts and coaxing him to come to The Volt.

The driver said Burgess' brother and father were also at The Volt when he and his friends got there.

The driver said he and his friends then left. Burgess and his brother followed them to their car. The driver said they drove away after Burgess' brother threw a skateboard on the top of their vehicle.

The driver said Burgess was following their vehicle. When they stopped at the red light, the driver said Burgess exited his vehicle and struck the rear window of the driver's vehicle with a pipe.

Burgess' brother also kicked the driver's vehicle but wasn't holding a weapon.

The cost to repair the broken window was $4,900.