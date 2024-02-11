Man sentenced after breaking into woman’s home and stealing groceries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 22-year-old Nathaniel Taylor was sentenced to three years after breaking into a woman’s home and stealing grocery items in 2021.

On Dec. 27, 2021, Taylor broke into the woman’s home and stole a frozen pack of meat, a bottle of wine and a bottle of Irish cream. He left through the side door, leaving it open. The victim returned home and found her house burglarized and reported it to police, officials said.

Before the woman returned home and reported the incident, Norfolk police were called for reports of someone looking into homes, and appearing to try and open rear windows. Officers found Taylor, and he allowed them to search his backpack. However, since no reports of burglaries has been reported at the time, he was allowed to leave.

After the woman reported the burglary, police put out warrants for his arrest, and Taylor turned himself in.

Taylor pleaded guilty to felony burglary and misdemeanor petit larceny on Feb. 5. Taylor was on probation for a prior burglary conviction when he committed this offense. A judge is set to determine whether he faces additional sanctions for violating the terms of his probation on Feb. 20.

